Clay Helton 'Expected' To Land New Head Coaching Job

Former USC head coach Clay Helton is expected to be hired as Georgia Southern's next head coach.

On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news on Nov. 2.

The Athletics' Bruce Feldman also chimed in stating: "SOURCE: Former USC coach Clay Helton is expected to be hired as the new Ga. Southern head coach. The deal could get finialized within the next 24-48 hours."

Helton was fired by USC in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the Trojans’ coach. He led the Men of Troy to a Pac-12 title in 2017, three division titles and a Rose Bowl championship in 2016. Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was named interim for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

Georgia Southern has been searching for a new coach since firing Chad Lunsford on September 26.

