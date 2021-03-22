Breaking: Former USC Cornerback Signs Massive Free Agency Deal

FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Breaking: Adoree Jackson Signs Massive Free Agency Deal

The NY Giants sign a new members to their secondary.
This just in...

The New York Giants have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with cornerback Adoree Jackson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old was drafted back in 2017 by the Titans as the No. 18 overall pick. In his four seasons with the team, he tallied two interceptions and 33 passes defended in 41 career starts.

Jackson will join another fellow USC alum in New York, as defensive lineman Leonard Williams recently signed a three-year, $63 million deal on March 16.

Just last week, the Tennessee Titans made the shocking decision to release Adoree Jackson, despite being limited in their secondary. Jackson was the third starter in the Titans' secondary to be released this offseason, joining safety Kenny Vaccaro and cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Jackson's 2020 season got off to a rocky start, he missed the first 13 games with a knee injury and returned to the field for the final three regular-season games. Now that Jackson has joined a new team, all focus turns to helping the Giants seek their first playoff win since 2011. 

