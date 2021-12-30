Former USC Wide Receiver Named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month

St. Brown caught 35 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns during the month of December.

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was named NFC offensive rookie of the month. St. Brown caught 35 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns during the month of December.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 74 receptions and 692 yards through 15 games.

St. Brown was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The California native attended USC for three seasons, tallying 178 career catches for 2,270 yards. During his time as Trojan, St. Brown also accumulated seven career 100-yard receiving games. In 2020, he was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 first team, AP All-Pac-12 first team, and Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team.

St. Brown also reached a major career milestone, following the Lions' loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 22 year-old became the second rookie in NFL history to secure eight catches in four straight games.

"Coach is trusting me, team trusts me and I trust myself, I know what I can do," St. Brown said after Sunday's game.

"I'm confident, like you said. Confidence is one of the biggest things. You can tell when guys play with confidence and I have a lot of confidence right now."

