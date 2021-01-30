Report: GSE Worldwide Signs Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signs with GSE Worldwide for sponsorship and endorsement deals off the field.

Along with declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown has signed with GSE Worldwide for all of his publicity endeavors off the field.

GSE Worldwide was formed two years ago in January 2019 when Gatemore Capital Management acquired TLA Worldwide's US business. Since then, GSE Worldwide has been a leading agency in the sports marketing and representation industry for athletes of all kinds.

St. Brown finished his junior year as one of USC's top wide receivers in 2020. In the short six game season, he had 478 receiving yards for seven touchdowns - more than he had in 2018 and 2019 individually - and in half the amount of games.

St. Brown is 10th on the list for all time career receptions in USC's history and finished his college career with 16 touchdowns and 178 receptions for 2,270 yards.

According to Sports Agent Blog, St. Brown has signed with Vanguard Sports' Joby Branion and Aaron Henderson for all on-field representation, while GSE Worldwide will represent him for everything else.

Sports Agent Blog quoted GSE Worldwide's Russ Spielman saying “Amon-Ra exemplifies what GSE is all about – helping talented and hardworking athletes leverage their marketing appeal to represent brands that stand for what they believe in.”

St. Brown is one of seven Trojans declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

