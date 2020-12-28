Antwaun Woods Cheers On Teammates Via Twitter Despite Being On Cowboys IR

The former USC Trojan ends his 2020 season with Dallas due to an ankle injury.

Former USC Trojan and current Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods announced his IR status on Saturday afternoon. Woods took to Twitter and wrote, "So I’m going to IR. Just know that I gave my all in them trenches all season long! through the good bad & ugly ! sometimes you get lumped up. Know that I’m still LOCKED IN & I know my dawgs will finish this off the right way!"



Woods has been with the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2016, but only played one season in Nashville. This year Woods had 23 TOT, 7 SOLO, 16 ASST, and one sack on the 2020 season with the Cowboys.

The starting 1-technique defensive tackle was moved to the injury reserve list after hurting his ankle during last weeks game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite Woods absence on the field today, he remained very active on Twitter, cheering his teammates on from afar.

Prior to the game Woods tweeted, "I’m still mentally going through pregame routine in my head. feels weird not lacing them up with my dawgs today!"

Woods went on to write, "Let’s gooooo D"

"CJ really a factor on ST. Yeah I know he was out but still! Week in and week out he’s effecting the game"

"Wow you just really witness how athletic @RandyGregory_4 is GREAT play"

"My dawgs held it down"

The Dak-less Dallas Cowboys found victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday a (37-17) win. The Cowboys advance to 6-9 overall, and remain in the running for the NFC East playoffs.

As for Woods, he will be an unrestricted free agent going into the 2021 season, and his future with Dallas remains unknown.

