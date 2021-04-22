Antwaun Woods Signs New Deal with NFL Team

The former USC Trojan will be playing on Sundays with the Dallas Cowboys next season.

Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods will be re-joining the Cowboys roster in 2021.

According to the Dallas Cowboys PR team, Dallas re-signed the nose tackle with undisclosed terms.

The 28-year-old played in 14 games with seven starts last season for the Cowboys. He had 23 tackles and one sack. Woods has been with Dallas for three seasons and started in 32 of 39 games played.

Woods lost his starting job last season after the Cowboys signed Dontari Poe. However, Poe was released after just seven games which put Woods back on the starting roster. The former USC Trojan started in seven games for the Cowboys before acquiring an ankle injury which prematurely ended his season.

Dallas' newest signee was an un-drafted rookie back in 2016. He was picked up by the Tennessee Titans and played with the team for one season. Woods signed with Dallas back in 2018.

The defensive lineman spent five seasons with USC and had 72 tackles, including 7.5 for losses (with five sacks), and two deflections. He also had 20 career starts during his time as a Trojan.

