AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After USC, Texas, Oklahoma's Big Wins
It was another upset-filled weekend of college football as the No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes suffered upset losses on Saturday. Meanwhile, the No. 23 USC Trojans picked up a signature win on the road over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners got their season back on track by defeating No. 14 Tennessee.
What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like upon its release on Sunday? How far will Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Tennessee fall? On the other side, how high will teams like No. 11 BYU, No. 12 Notre Dame, and No. 15 Virginia climb? Will the top-seven teams shuffle at all?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas Tech
11. Virginia
12. Louisville
13. Texas
14. Oklahoma
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Louisville
18. Missouri
19. Utah
20. USC
21. Miami
22. Michigan
23. Memphis
24. Washington
25. Tennessee
While the top teams of the AP Poll might not shift around much on Sunday, the top-10 will see some new faces. The Big 12 could have multiple teams in the top-10, setting up a major clash between No. 11 BYU and No. 13 Texas Tech on Nov. 8. Can the Red Raiders spoil BYU's perfect season?
Many expected No. 8 Georgia Tech to continue rolling through the ACC, but N.C. State shocked the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Georgia Tech is no longer undefeated, and Virginia now holds the top spot in the conference standings.
Vanderbilt's dream of crashing the SEC Championship Game in 2025 has likely died after picking up a second conference loss to Texas, but the Commodores might still be alive for the College Football Playoff hunt.
With Miami's overtime loss to SMU, are the Hurricanes out of contention for the CFP? Like Vanderbilt, Miami now has two losses and is no longer in control of their destiny.
Meanwhile, the USC Trojans picked up the win over Nebraska as Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola left the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. USC is 6-2 and still alive for the CFP, but the Trojans will have to get past Northwestern, Iowa, No. 6 Oregon, and UCLA to stay in contention.
No. 24 Utah delivered a late-night surprise, blowing out No. 17 Cincinnati 45-14. The Utes' only losses are to BYU and Texas Tech, the top-two teams in the Big 12. How high will Utah climb after dominating Cincinnati?
Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
10. Miami
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis