AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)
Despite improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2006, the USC Trojans dropped a spot in the latest AP 25 College Football Poll.
The AP Poll, released Sunday, is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the country. The voters moved Tennessee up from No. 8 last week to No. 6 this week, which bumped the Trojans back to No. 7.
Tennessee (5-0) beat LSU 40-13, and USC beat Washington State 30-14.
UCLA made a big leap in the rankings after upsetting Utah, jumping from No. 18 to No. 11. Washington dropped out after losing to Arizona State on the road.
Here are the full AP Poll for this week:
AP Top 25 Poll
Oct. 9, 2022
1. Georgia (32)
2. Ohio State (20)
3. Alabama (11)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Texas
T-22. Kentucky
24. Illinois
25. James Madison
Also receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.