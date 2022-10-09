Skip to main content

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

Tennessee leapfrogged USC after beating LSU 40-13

Despite improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2006, the USC Trojans dropped a spot in the latest AP 25 College Football Poll.

The AP Poll, released Sunday, is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the country. The voters moved Tennessee up from No. 8 last week to No. 6 this week, which bumped the Trojans back to No. 7. 

Tennessee (5-0) beat LSU 40-13, and USC beat Washington State 30-14. 

UCLA made a big leap in the rankings after upsetting Utah, jumping from No. 18 to No. 11. Washington dropped out after losing to Arizona State on the road.

Here are the full AP Poll for this week:

AP Top 25 Poll

Oct. 9, 2022

1. Georgia (32)

2. Ohio State (20)

3. Alabama (11)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Texas

T-22. Kentucky

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Also receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.

