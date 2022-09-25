Skip to main content

AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans one of 4 Pac-12 teams inside top 15 of college football rankings

The Pac-12 continues to rise in the AP Top 25 college football poll

The latest Associated Press college football Top 25 poll was released Sunday morning and the media voters gave some love to the Pac-12. 

For the first time this season the Pac-12 has four teams inside the top 15 college football teams in the country. Led by No. 6 USC, the Pac-12 has more highly-ranked teams than any conference except the SEC.

After USC, the voters ranked Utah at No. 12, Oregon at No. 13 and Washington at No. 15. 

The Trojans are coming off a thrilling 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night that featured four interceptions from their vastly improved defense. USC is also ranked No. 6 in the country in the latest Coaches Poll.

USC (4-0, 2-0) will face Arizona State at home on Oct. 1.

Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll:

AP Top 25 poll

Sept. 25, 2022

  1. Georgia (55)
  2. Alabama (4)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Also receiving votes: Kansas (125); Cincinnati (60); Florida (56); Washington State (31); Syracuse (22); Oregon State (16); Texas Tech (11); North Carolina (9); LSU (7); UCLA (3); Tulane (3); TCU (1).

