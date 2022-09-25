AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans one of 4 Pac-12 teams inside top 15 of college football rankings
The latest Associated Press college football Top 25 poll was released Sunday morning and the media voters gave some love to the Pac-12.
For the first time this season the Pac-12 has four teams inside the top 15 college football teams in the country. Led by No. 6 USC, the Pac-12 has more highly-ranked teams than any conference except the SEC.
After USC, the voters ranked Utah at No. 12, Oregon at No. 13 and Washington at No. 15.
The Trojans are coming off a thrilling 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night that featured four interceptions from their vastly improved defense. USC is also ranked No. 6 in the country in the latest Coaches Poll.
USC (4-0, 2-0) will face Arizona State at home on Oct. 1.
Here is the latest AP Top 25 Poll:
AP Top 25 poll
Sept. 25, 2022
- Georgia (55)
- Alabama (4)
- Ohio State (4)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
Also receiving votes: Kansas (125); Cincinnati (60); Florida (56); Washington State (31); Syracuse (22); Oregon State (16); Texas Tech (11); North Carolina (9); LSU (7); UCLA (3); Tulane (3); TCU (1).