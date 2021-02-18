Mike Tomlin Provides Encouraging Words Regarding Zach Banners Possible 2021 Return

Former USC offensive lineman Zach Banner will enter free agency following the 2020 season. Although it is unclear if he will resign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin provided some encouraging words for Banner.

“Coach T looked at me and said, ‘You are my answer for 2021, so I need you to focus on your knee, don’t worry about anything else.’ That was the best thing that I could’ve heard,” Banner said [according to Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic]

Banner was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent time in Cleveland with the Browns before landing with the Steelers, and has made Pittsburgh his new home.

2020 was suppose to be Banners year to shine. After a long fall camp battle, Banner won the job to become the Steelers starting right tackle in 2020.

Banner beat out Chukwuma Okorafor, a 2018 third-round pick, who stepped in and finished the [week 1] game in Banner's place after the former USC Trojan suffered a season ending injury tearing his ACL.

Despite, being sidelined due to injury this past season, Banner's fait and future with the Pittsburgh Steelers still remains unknown. If he can get healthy in time for a 2021 return, the former USC Trojan could be a solid impact player for the Steelers offensive line next season.

According to FanNation's AllSteelers, "if the Steelers want to put the finishing touches on this offensive overhaul, it's going to come with tough decisions on the offensive line. Banner and Chuks Okorafor are now potential starters on both the left and right side of the line, Kevin Dotson should move into a starting role at guard, and hopefully, a newly found center joins the mix."

Based on Mike Tomlin's words, Banner's return to Pittsburgh could be promising.

In four seasons, Banner has appeared in 23 games with two starts. He played 59 snaps in week one before suffering the ACL injury.

