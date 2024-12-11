Big Ten Football Schedule Release: USC Trojans Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate
The USC Trojans will have their 2025 Big Ten Football schedule released on Wednesday. The Trojans will be opening up their 2025 campaign on August 30th vs. the Missouri State Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in non-conference play.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will look to bounce back from a disappointing 6-6 2024 season.
Who all do the Trojans have on their schedule and when do they play them?
Big Ten Conference Schedule Release
Tje Big Ten will release the 2025 conference schedule on Wednesday. This article will be updated with those dates, but USC's 2025 road and home opponents are already known.
In non conference play, USC will start out by hosting Missouri State on August 30th and Georgia Southern on September 6th. The Trojans third non-conference game at Notre Dame will be on October 18th.
With the Big Ten having 18 teams and each only having nine conference games, teams will find themselves not matching up about half the league in a given season. Somehow, USC will not be slated to play Ohio State again after not matching up with them in 2024. So which Big Ten opponents do the Trojans play in 2025 that they didn’t in 2024?
Those teams would be the Illinois Fighting Illini, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State Spartans, and Northwestern Wildcats.
Trojans in For A Grueling Road Schedule
The USC trojans will have their work cut out for them on the road next season. USC will be in enemy territory when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers on the road in Big Ten play.
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a Big Ten championship and are the No. 1 team in the country this season. They also have one of there most hostile atmospheres for visiting teams in Autzen Stadium.
Additionally, the Trojans will be on the road to play Illinois, who had a very impressive 9-3 season and are ranked No. 20 in the country. Even a team like Nebraska is no pushover. Just this year, the Cornhuskers gave the Trojans all they could handle when USC snuck out a 28-20 win at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
In a non-conference rivalry game, USC travels to play Notre Dame. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the 2024 regular 11-1 and earned a college football playoff berth. It is hard to see USC winning those games.
The road haunted USC in 2024. The Trojans went 1-4 in road games, with one possession losses to Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington.
Will they be able to turn the tide in 2025?
In 2025, USC will face Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and UCLA at home.
