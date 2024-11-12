All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Outside of Top 10, Behind Nebraska Cornhuskers

Can the USC Trojans jump over the Wisconsin Badgers or Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Power Rankings? The Trojans are coming off a bye week.

Cory Pappas

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) runs into the end zone for a touchdown reception against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) runs into the end zone for a touchdown reception against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are coming off a bye week heading into Saturday's matchup vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers. What do this week's Big Ten power rankings look like?

1. Oregon Ducks: 10-0 (Last Week: 1)

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks remain at the top the Big Power rankings after their win over the Maryland Terrapins. The Ducks are now 10-0 and the unquestioned No. 1 team in the conference.

Next Game: 11/16 at Wisconsin

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-1 (Last Week: 2)

Ohio State handled their business against the Purdue Boilermakers in a shutout victory on Saturday. The Buckeyes are hoping to get another crack at Oregon in the Big Ten title game.

Next Game: 11/16 at Northwestern

3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)

In a dream season for Indiana, the Hoosiers are now 10-0 and likely just need to win one of their final two games to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. They held on to a 20-15 win on Saturday over Michigan. After the game, coach Curt Cignetti’s daughter got engaged on the field. It's like a movie in Bloomington!

Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State

4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8-1 (Last Week: 4)

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players sing their alma mater following a game agai
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players sing their alma mater following a game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State took care of Washington 35-6 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions do the same thing every season. They beat everyone except for any team that is remotely close to their level.

Next Game: 11/16 at Purdue

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 6)

Illinois moves up after neither winning or losing during the bye week.

Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 5)

Minnesota flipped their season around and won four straight games but went right back to their old selves with a loss to a struggling Rutgers team. It is too difficult to get a read on this Golden Gophers team.

Next Game: 11/23 vs. Michigan State

7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)

Iowa lost a close road game on Friday night to UCLA. The Bruins have been playing well as of late, so Iowa will remain at No. 7.

Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-4 (Last Week: 10)

Nebraska is coming off of a bye week but still jumps up a couple of spots.

Next Game: 11/23 at USC

9. UCLA Bruins 4-5 (Last Week: NR)

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster shakes hands with running back T.J. Harden (25
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster shakes hands with running back T.J. Harden (25) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins are better than their 4-5 record would indicate. The Bruins took down a hot Iowa team 20-17. They looked lifeless after their 1-5 start, but they have rolled off three straight wins and have a legitimate opportunity to become bowl-eligible. First-year coach DeShaun Foster has surprised many with the turnaround.

Next Game: 11/15 vs. Washington

10. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)

The Badgers had a bye week. If they can compete against Oregon next week, they will likely stay in the top ten.

Next Game: 11/16 vs. Oregon

Dropped from Rankings: Michigan, Washington

