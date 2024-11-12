Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Outside of Top 10, Behind Nebraska Cornhuskers
The USC Trojans are coming off a bye week heading into Saturday's matchup vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers. What do this week's Big Ten power rankings look like?
1. Oregon Ducks: 10-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks remain at the top the Big Power rankings after their win over the Maryland Terrapins. The Ducks are now 10-0 and the unquestioned No. 1 team in the conference.
Next Game: 11/16 at Wisconsin
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State handled their business against the Purdue Boilermakers in a shutout victory on Saturday. The Buckeyes are hoping to get another crack at Oregon in the Big Ten title game.
Next Game: 11/16 at Northwestern
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)
In a dream season for Indiana, the Hoosiers are now 10-0 and likely just need to win one of their final two games to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. They held on to a 20-15 win on Saturday over Michigan. After the game, coach Curt Cignetti’s daughter got engaged on the field. It's like a movie in Bloomington!
Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8-1 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State took care of Washington 35-6 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions do the same thing every season. They beat everyone except for any team that is remotely close to their level.
Next Game: 11/16 at Purdue
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 6)
Illinois moves up after neither winning or losing during the bye week.
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 5)
Minnesota flipped their season around and won four straight games but went right back to their old selves with a loss to a struggling Rutgers team. It is too difficult to get a read on this Golden Gophers team.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Michigan State
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)
Iowa lost a close road game on Friday night to UCLA. The Bruins have been playing well as of late, so Iowa will remain at No. 7.
Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-4 (Last Week: 10)
Nebraska is coming off of a bye week but still jumps up a couple of spots.
Next Game: 11/23 at USC
9. UCLA Bruins 4-5 (Last Week: NR)
The UCLA Bruins are better than their 4-5 record would indicate. The Bruins took down a hot Iowa team 20-17. They looked lifeless after their 1-5 start, but they have rolled off three straight wins and have a legitimate opportunity to become bowl-eligible. First-year coach DeShaun Foster has surprised many with the turnaround.
Next Game: 11/15 vs. Washington
10. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)
The Badgers had a bye week. If they can compete against Oregon next week, they will likely stay in the top ten.
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Oregon
Dropped from Rankings: Michigan, Washington
