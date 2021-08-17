Bold Reactions to USC's Top 25 AP Poll Ranking

The Trojans finished No. 15 in the Associated Press' pre-season poll.

The Associated Press released it's pre-season poll, and ranked the USC Trojans No. 15 overall ahead of the 2021 college football season. Five Pac-12 teams graced the Top-25, Oregon ranking at No. 11, USC at No. 15, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.

While some were happy with the Trojans position, others had more to say. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff tweeted:

"5 of the PAC-12 in the initial @AP_Top25 (@oregonfootball @USC_FB @UW_Football @Utah_Football and @ASUFootball) but we can do better...work to do!"

Former USC safety Su'a Cravens also provided his input:

"I’ll take top 15. Definitely gives us a chance to make the CFB playoff if we go undefeated. However, if we’re undefeated winning nail-biter games then you know they won’t even consider us. We have to be dominant and impress the entire season! #FightOn"

Kedon Slovis | Courtesy: USC Athletics

The Trojans No. 15 AP Poll ranking is a step down from their position in USA Today's Coaches Poll. USC finished with a No. 14 overall ranking [USA Today] after finishing 2020 with a 5-1 record.

-----

You may also like:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Labeled 'Stud' After NFL Debut With Lions

USC LB Drake Jackson Reveals NFL Draft Plans

EX-USC Running Back Markese Stepp Calls USC's Offense 'Flamboyant'

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Promo Photo: USC Athletics