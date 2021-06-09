Breaking: Jay Toia Announces Commitment to USC's Foe

On Tuesday night Jay Toia announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins.

Toia took to social media to reveal the news writing, "It Is Done! ALL GLORY TO GOD!!!"

The Inglewood native committed to USC back in 2018. He enrolled early this spring, and spent the entire semester practicing with the Trojans. After a solid rookie debut, Toia decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on May 24, citing the COVID-19 pandemic had influence on his recruitment.

In a social media post he wrote, “The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much. For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions. We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.”

Toia took an official visit to UCLA on June 2 and Michigan over the weekend, yet he ultimately decided on staying home in Southern California.

----

You may also like:

[2023 QB Malachi Nelson Discusses Recruitment and USC]

[READ: Report Predicts Tyler Vaughns Future With Colts]

[READ: Amon-Ra St. Brown Receives Exciting NFLPA Invite]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com