Breaking: Pac-12 Conference Hires Las Vegas Mogul as New Commissioner

The Pac-12 conference has officially announced the appointment of their new commissioner.

Accomplished sports business executive George Kliavkoff will serve as the Pac-12's newest commissioner following Larry Scotts departure.

Scott has been serving out the remaining months of his 11-year tenure and contract, as it was announced back in January that he would no longer continue with his position.

The process to hire Kliavkoff was extensive, according the the Pac-12, "the search committee included the Pac-12 executive committee, led by Schill as chair; Kirk H. Schulz, Washington State University president; and Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington."

And, "they were joined by University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano and University of Southern California President Carol Folt, forming a five-person search committee to reflect the diversity of the Conference.

The committee was assisted by TurnkeyZRG, which has placed more than 25 directors of athletics and recently placed the new Commissioner of the ACC. TurnkeyZRG and the search committee considered a global pool of more than 200 highly qualified and diverse candidates for the job, including traditional college sports, entertainment and media executives."

Outgoing Commissioner Larry Scott showed his support for Kliavkoff citing, “It has been an honor to serve as Commissioner of the Pac-12 for the past 11 years, and I believe the Conference is well-positioned for continued success and growth. I look forward to working with George and ensuring a smooth transition.”

George Kliavkoff previously worked as the President of Entertainment & Sports at MGM Resorts.

