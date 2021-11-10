Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Cal vs. USC Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
    Cal vs. USC Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

    The Cal Bears have canceled their upcoming game against the USC Trojans due to COVID-19 issues.
    The Cal Bears have canceled their upcoming game against the USC Trojans due to COVID-19 issues.

    The USC Trojans were slated to take on the California Golden Bears Saturday, November 13 in Berkley, California. However, after more Cal football players positive for COVID-19, the team decided to postpone the contest.

    "It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday's game against USC," Cal Director of Athletics said in a press release

    "We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do. Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday's game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community."

    Last week Cal had over twenty student-athletes and several assistant coaches unavailable for Arizona due to COVID-19. As a result, the Bears handed the Wildcats their first win of the 2021 season, ending Arizona's 20-game losing streak.

    According to the university, Cal has contacted the Pac-12 about rescheduling the game later this season, but an official date has not been set. 

    UPDATE: The USC vs. Cal game has been rescheduled for December 4. The kickoff time and broadcast television network will be announced at a later date.

