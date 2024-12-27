Rookie Caleb Williams Reflects On Fans' 'Frustrations' With Chicago Bears Season
On the final Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 NFL season, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks went to battle in a historically dreadful slop fest. The Seahawks were able to hold on to a late lead and escape with a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams fell to 4-12 on the season and lost their tenth consecutive game, matching a franchise record set just two seasons ago.
The former USC Trojans star once again showed flashes of the brilliance that warranted him being selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, juxtaposed with several head-scratching mistakes befitting a rookie in his 16th start and on his third offensive coordinator and second head coach in a season. Above all, Williams needs an environment that sets him apart from the ever-changing rollercoaster that is the current Bears administration. Not just Williams, the entire Bears team needs that stability.
“This is my first year. Their frustration [fans] go way longer back than, you know, i’ve been here. My job is to go out there and win games. We don’t focus on outside noise. Fans are going to cheer and maybe boo sometimes. You can’t react to that. We have a job to do. Sometimes you don’t do so well on the job,” said Williams on fans booing during the game.
In the closing moments of the game, Caleb Williams unheroically lost his streak of consecutive passing attempts without an interception at 353; it finished as the fourth-longest in a single season in NFL history. Williams currently sits at 3,393 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 62 percent completion, six interceptions, and 479 rushing yards despite being sacked more than any quarterback in the league.
While it’s clear Williams and the Bears need new leadership, interim coach Thomas Brown has been dealt somewhat of a raw deal. Brown was never supposed to go from passing game coordinator to interim offensive coordinator to interim head coach in a six-week span. It’s an amazing opportunity at face value, but the reality is the Bears are a broken team amid a franchise-worst losing streak with a dysfunctional organization at the top.
“Ryan Poles, the only reason you would keep him is to keep a little stability for Caleb Williams. That's the only reason you'd do it. Because every other decision you can find, you could give a reason to fire him," said six-time Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz said on 670 The Score’s post-game show.
Despite that, it should be noted that since Thomas Brown assumed play-calling duties, Caleb Williams had his best and most consistent stretch of play on the field. Although it only showed in spurts against the Seahawks, Brown has unquestionably aided in Williams’s development as an NFL quarterback. In the six games leading up to Thursday night’s contest, Williams threw for 1,486 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 65.1 percent completion, and also led the Bears in rushing over that span.
There are many areas for the young quarterback and coach to grow, but it shouldn’t be glossed over how much improvement the Bears offense and Williams specifically has had under Brown’s seven-game stint. Last night was an atrocious showing, but there’s zero reason to harp on it.
Sweeping change is coming. The quarterback of the future has shown you plenty to be excited going forward. The impact players on the team are healthy. As far as rebuilds go, the Bears are set up fairly decent if the right General Manager and coach get an opportunity.
