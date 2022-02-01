Skip to main content
Report: Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Transferring to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams will transfer to USC according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Williams entered the transfer portal on January 3, after spending one season at Oklahoma.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

"According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

Williams helped lead the Sooners to a 11-2 overall record in 2021. He finished his freshman season with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team."

Williams is expected to attend his first class at USC in person on Tuesday, and join team workouts in the coming days. 

