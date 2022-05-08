USC QB Caleb Williams Sends Message To Pitt WR Jordan Addison

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, after spending two seasons with the Panthers.

Addison was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2021, and is one of the top wide receivers in the country. While many Power 5 programs are interested in the Maryland native, Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams believes USC is the best choice.

Addison spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Pitt under head coach Pat Narduzzi. Last season he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Recently, it was reported by The Athletic, that Addison was in Southern California working out with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young enters his third season with the Crimson Tide, and was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

