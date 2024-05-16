USC Football: Caleb Williams' NFL Debut Matchup Revealed
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut for the Chicago Bears this year against the Tennessee Titans at home.
The game is set for September 8 at Soldier Field.
Williams has already been named the QB1 for the Bears and will look to take the franchise to new heights. The Bears selected the 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams will be leading a formidable team, with wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen ready to catch his passes. In the backfield, he'll have the support of Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift, and the tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett will be there as a safety blanket.
The Bears look much improved on paper — however, all eyes will be on Williams. Every team in the NFL is tough; however, the Bears have the league's third-easiest schedule, as their opponents had a .467 win percentage last season.
Williams and the Bears will have three primetime games: Week 2 against the Houston Texans, Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, and Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Williams era is underway, and the Titans will get the first taste of it.
