Caleb Williams Calls Time At USC: 'Awesome'

Williams transferred to USC in February.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is gearing up for his first spring game wearing Cardinal and Gold. Williams spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and shared his thoughts on the Trojans' 2022 spring camp. 

"[The] experience has been awesome," Williams said Tuesday.

"I've been challenged in different ways than I was at the previous school that I was at. And it's, like I've said, been awesome. Been able to challenge myself, being able to challenge these guys, this staff, to myself and also the other leaders throughout the program, being able to challenge the whole team. We've been challenging each other on the field, competition-wise — who can win the day, defense or offense? And that's not just on the field — it's off the field also, watching film."

Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns last season at Oklahoma. He announced his commitment to USC in February, after entering the transfer portal in January.

The USC Trojans will hold their 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 23. This will be USC fans only opportunity to see the Trojans in action before the 2022 college football season. 

