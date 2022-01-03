Skip to main content
    Expert Reveals School To 'Watch' For OU QB  Caleb Williams

    Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, Jan. 3.
    Author:

    Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday after spending one season with the Sooners. Williams announced the news through social media.

    "I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

    "According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

    The USC Trojans have become a 'school to watch' for Williams according to Rivals' Adam Friedman. Williams played under former OU head coach Lincoln Riley, who accepted the head coaching position at Southern California in late November. 

    USC lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, who transferred to Pitt in December. However, the Trojans return with two young gunslingers in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. While Williams could very well return to OU under new head coach Brent Venables, the connection between Riley and his former QB is an interesting one to follow.

