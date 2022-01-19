Skip to main content

Insider Reveals Big Factor Affecting Caleb Williams Commitment Timeline

Williams entered the transfer portal in January, after spending one season at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to announce where he will play football in 2022, but ESPN's Pete Thamel believes a decision is looming. Williams entered the transfer portal in January, after spending one season at OU.

"This is a nebulous, the Williams’ first (recruiting) process when Caleb was in high school took a year and a half,” Thamel said according to 247Sports

“Carl (Williams) said we’ve got to do it now in two weeks. So, it could be as soon as the end of this week, but there’s also schools on the quarter system where they could wait until March. They want to see how NFL hires that could trickle down to college shake out, because they really want NFL training for Caleb Williams to best prepare him for pro football.”

As a true freshman for the Sooners, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He beat out veteran QB Spencer Rattler for the starting job under former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

"‘NFL, not NIL’ is the guiding light of what the family is doing," Thamel said. "They want to go to the place that best prepares him for the NFL and best prepares him to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

