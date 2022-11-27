Caleb Williams, USC Trojans move one step closer to College Football Playoff berth with win over Notre Dame

Williams was electric in USC's 38-27 win over the Fighting Irish on Saturday night

Caleb Williams might have secured the 2022 Heisman Trophy with his performance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Williams completed 18 of 22 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, ran for three touchdowns and made multiple highlight-reel plays with his arm and legs in USC's 38-27 victory over Notre Dame.

The Internet was abuzz with Williams' highlights throughout the game, especially after a ridiculous scramble where he covered more than 80 yards while weaving in and out of Notre Dame defensive players.

USC running back Austin Jones had his best game of the season, rushing 25 times for 154 yards to lead a punishing ground game that racked up 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore defensive back Calen Bullock came up with his fifth interception of the season late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Trojans.

The victory pushes Lincoln Riley's USC Trojan's one step closer to a College Football Playoff Berth. The Trojans are 11-1 with the Pac-12 championship game looming next week against either Oregon or Utah.

The CFP landscape shifted significantly on Saturday with LSU's stunning loss to Texas A&M and Michigan's blowout victory over Ohio State. When the next CFP Rankings are released, USC will likely rise to No. 4.