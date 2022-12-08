Skip to main content

Caleb Williams voted AP College Football Player of the Year

Williams is the first USC player to win the award since Reggie Bush

Caleb Williams is another step closer to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Williams was voted The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, garnering 32 of the 46 first-place votes. Williams received 117 total points, well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second with 64 points.

The AP Top 25 poll voters also vote for the player of the year.

Williams, a sophomore, led USC to an 11-2 record and a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game. He has passed for 4,075 yards this season with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also rushed for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Williams is considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, which will be given out on Saturday night. 

The last USC player to win the AP Player of the Year award was Reggie Bush in 2005.

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

