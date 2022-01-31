Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Eliminates Top Program, Report Reveals

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, after spending one season with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has informed Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst that he will not join the Badgers next season, according to a report by John McNamara.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, and has yet to announce his college commitment. The Washington DC native spent one season at Oklahoma, and threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gaining the commitment of Williams would be monumental for USC, given the lost depth at the position. Veteran three-year starter Kedon Slovis, transferred to Pitt in January, and freshman QB Jaxson Dart left for Ole Miss.

For now, USC returns with Miller Moss [freshman] and Mo Hasan [redshirt senior] in 2022, alongside Longmont (CO) 2022 prospect Keegan Patterson [preferred walk-on] who announced his commitment to USC on Sunday night. 

