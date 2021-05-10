Can UDFA Olaijah Griffin Earn Starting Opportunity with Buffalo Bills?

Buffalo tends to be a solid spot for UDFA....

Former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin was heartbroken after he finished the 2021 NFL Draft without a phone call.

However, that all changed after the Buffalo Bills made him an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent. Although things didn't go as planned, Griffin now has an incredible opportunity to get up to New York and prove all the naysayers wrong.

One report even believes that the son of Warren G, could possibly have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot next season.

Sports Illustrated's Bill Central writes:

"The Bills have reached agreements with four other undrafted players since wrapping up last weekend's 2021 NFL Draft, but Griffin (USC) and Morris (Bowling Green) are particularly intriguing after having slipped through the cracks. And both play positions of need for a team that has a solid reputation for giving undrafted free agents legitimate opportunities."

Publisher Nick Fierro went on to say:

"The rap on Griffin, the son of rapper Warren G and nephew of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, is that he is perhaps too light, at 175 pounds, to handle the rigors of the position and has a worrisome history of shoulder and back issues.

In Buffalo, he will be given every opportunity to not only win a roster spot, but a starting spot."

Griffin declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior campaign with the USC Trojans. He finished his college career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception.

