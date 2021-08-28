CFB Insider Picks USC Foe to Win Pac-12 South

College football is back!

The UCLA Bruins kicked things off with a non conference matchup against Hawaii on Saturday. The Bruins may be the only Pac-12 team playing this weekend, but that didn't stop ESPN’s College GameDay panel from making predictions for the team during their live broadcast.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked UCLA to win the Pac-12 South this season, despite many believing that USC will finish on top.

"UCLA is going to become a story this year, and this quarterback is going to become a story," said Herbstreit. "UCLA is going to be a surprise team, I'm telling you right now."

The Bruins finished second to last in the south last season, with a 3-4 record overall. While UCLA has several players returning this year, their schedule is less than favorable. Chip Kelly will face LSU, Oregon, USC, Utah, Arizona State and Washington, all competitive opponents.

The Trojans schedule on the other hand features less difficult matchups. The Pac-12 conference media poll even predicted USC to finish atop of the Pac-12 South once again, after finishing 2020, 5-1. The prediction also featured a championship rematch between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.

There is no doubt that the Bruins have talent on their football team, and sure maybe they win the South. However, Chip Kelly will need to play his cards right week-after-week if UCLA wants a shot at competing for the Pac-12 title.

