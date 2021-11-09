Cal Quarterback Exposes COVID-19 Frustrations Within Football Program

The Cal Bears were down 24 players and several coaches last week against Arizona due to COVID-19.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers took to social media on November 8 to express his frustration over the COVID-19 crisis with the Golden Bears.

According to Cal Sports Report, "Twenty-four players and a number of assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19 last week and were not allowed to play in Saturday's game against Arizona."

In turn, the Bears handed the Wildcats their first win of the 2021 season, ending Arizona's 20-game losing streak.

Cal Sports Report writes, "It is unclear whether any or all will be cleared to play in this Saturday's home game against USC."

USA TODAY

Garbers, was one of the players who missed Week 10 against Arizona with healthy & safety protocols. This weeks upcoming contest against the USC Trojans is a crucial one for the Golden Bears, and having their starting quarterback out for a second consecutive week presents some challenges.

The redshirt senior addressed his frustrations with University Health Services in a social media post citing, "we have worked too hard to have someone take this all away from us."

The USC vs. Cal game is scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 13:20 p.m. PT in Berkley, California.

-----

