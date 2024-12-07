Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins NFLPA Community MVP Award
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the NFLPA's Community MVP award after including local kids from the Boys and Girls club in his jersey retirement ceremony.
Williams was back in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for USC's final home game of the 2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. USC retired Williams jersey as one of eight Trojans to win the Heisman Trophy award, immortalizing the current Bears quarterback among USC greats like Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Marcus Allen, and more.
As part of Williams' ceremony, the Chicago Bears rookie invited kids from Southern California onto the field, giving them a VIP experience for the USC vs. Notre Dame game.
"I'm beyond grateful for the chance to use my platform to inspire the next generation,” said Williams. “We had an awesome day with the kids from the LA Boys and Girls Club, showing them that big dreams are totally within reach. Huge shoutout to the NFLPA for spotlighting the incredible ways NFL players, like me, are making a positive impact in our communities."
The entire experience for the Boys and Girls Club members was completely funded by Williams' foundation, Caleb Cares. The award from the NFLPA comes with a $10,000 donation to the winner's foundation, giving the former Trojan a chance to give back more than he already has to the various communities of his life.
After the jersey retirement ceremony, Williams spoke with Chicago Bears writer Gabby Hajduk about his gratitude for his legacy at USC.
"It was really cool to be able to have that moment," Williams said to Hajduk. "Some of my teammates are still on the team, some of my teammates from previous years showed up. To have that moment with them, have that moment at USC and have my jersey put up next to Reggie's and Matt Leinart and all these different legends in their respective years, you can only be thankful and grateful for those opportunities."
In his rookie year with Chicago, Williams has already dealt with some adversity. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was fired by the organization after another embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Midway through the season, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, promoting Thomas Brown to the interim title.
Under Brown's leadership, Williams has shown marked improvements. Through 12 games, the former Trojan has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He recently tied a rookie quarterback record with zero interceptions in six consecutive games.
Brown is now the Bears interim coach after the firing of Eberflus. He and Williams will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
