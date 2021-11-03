Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Speaks Out Following Georgia Southern Hiring

    According to reports, Helton will make $800,000 annually with the Eagles.
    Author:

    Former USC head coach Clay Helton is headed to Georgia Southern.

    The school announced the news on Tuesday afternoon on social media, which included a short address from Helton himself.

    "Hello Eagle Nation, this is your new head football coach Clay Helton. I'm so excited to be apart of your tradition of excellence that is Georgia Southern University. We look forward as a team to showing you our grit, toughness, discipline."

    Helton was fired from USC on September 13 after a tough loss to Stanford at home. He took over as head coach for the Men of Troy after Steve Sarkisian's firing in 2015. During his tenure in Southern California, Helton led USC to an overall record of 46-24.

    Georgia Southern has been searching for a new coach since firing Chad Lunsford on September 26. Lunsford was in his fifth season with Georgia Southern and finished with a 28-21 record overall.

    According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Helton will make $800,000 annually with his new gig. Helton, had two years left on his USC contract and was owed more than $10 million at the time of his firing. He is expected to join GSU immediately and begin compiling a staff for the 2022 season.

