    November 3, 2021
    Twitter Reacts To Clay Helton's New Georgia Southern Gig

    Georgia Southern announced the hiring of former USC head coach Clay Helton on November 2.
    Former USC head coach Clay Helton was named head coach of Georgia Southern on Tuesday afternoon, after copious amounts of speculation. 

    Helton was fired by the Trojans in September after going 1-1 on the season, and quickly found himself a new job before 2022. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Helton will make $800,000 annually with his new gig. He's expected to start immediately in the peach state, and begin building his staff. 

    Many were shocked, surprised and happy about the news. Here are some reactions:

    Pac-12 Network Broadcaster, Yogi Roth 

    Field Level Media Reporter, Dave Miller

    USC Linebacker, Hunter Echols 

    Los Angeles Times Writer, Eric Sondheimer

    Sports Illustrated Writer, Ross Dellenger

