Twitter Reacts To Clay Helton's New Georgia Southern Gig

Georgia Southern announced the hiring of former USC head coach Clay Helton on November 2.

Former USC head coach Clay Helton was named head coach of Georgia Southern on Tuesday afternoon, after copious amounts of speculation.

Helton was fired by the Trojans in September after going 1-1 on the season, and quickly found himself a new job before 2022. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Helton will make $800,000 annually with his new gig. He's expected to start immediately in the peach state, and begin building his staff.

Many were shocked, surprised and happy about the news. Here are some reactions:

Pac-12 Network Broadcaster, Yogi Roth

Field Level Media Reporter, Dave Miller

USC Linebacker, Hunter Echols

Los Angeles Times Writer, Eric Sondheimer

Sports Illustrated Writer, Ross Dellenger

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube