Colin Cowherd Gives Honest Take On CFB Playoff's Recent Rankings

The college football playoff committee released their third installment of rankings following Week 11 on Tuesday, Nov 16 and while the top seven teams remained unchanged, several others dropped or jumped up the ranks.

Latest CFP Rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (9-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

11. Baylor (8-2)

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-3)

16. Texas A&M (7-3)

17. Iowa (8-2)

18. Pittsburgh (8-2)

19. San Diego State (9-1)

20. NC State (7-3)

21. Arkansas (7-3)

22. UTSA (10-0)

23. Utah (7-3)

24 Houston (9-1)

25. Mississippi State (6-4)

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd took to social media to share this thoughts on the committee's third selections. By the looks of it, Cowherd was pleased by how things panned out following Week 11.

The college football playoff committee will undergo two more rounds of rankings on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 before selection day on Dec. 5.

