Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colin Cowherd Gives Honest Take On CFB Playoff's Recent Rankings

    "The college football committee nailed it"
    Author:

    The college football playoff committee released their third installment of rankings following Week 11 on Tuesday, Nov 16 and while the top seven teams remained unchanged, several others dropped or jumped up the ranks.

    Latest CFP Rankings

    • 1. Georgia (10-0)
    • 2. Alabama (9-1)
    • 3. Oregon (9-1)
    • 4. Ohio State (9-1)
    • 5. Cincinnati (10-0)
    • 6. Michigan (9-1)
    • 7. Michigan State (9-1)
    • 8. Notre Dame (9-1)
    • 9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
    • 10. Wake Forest (9-1)
    • 11. Baylor (8-2)
    • 12. Ole Miss (8-2)
    • 13. Oklahoma (9-1)
    • 14. BYU (8-2)
    • 15. Wisconsin (7-3)
    • 16. Texas A&M (7-3)
    • 17. Iowa (8-2)
    • 18. Pittsburgh (8-2)
    • 19. San Diego State (9-1)
    • 20. NC State (7-3)
    • 21. Arkansas (7-3)
    • 22. UTSA (10-0)
    • 23. Utah (7-3)
    • 24 Houston (9-1)
    • 25. Mississippi State (6-4)

    Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd took to social media to share this thoughts on the committee's third selections. By the looks of it, Cowherd was pleased by how things panned out following Week 11.

    Recommended Articles

    The college football playoff committee will undergo two more rounds of rankings on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 before selection day on Dec. 5.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16968594
    Football

    Colin Cowherd Gives Honest Take On CFB Playoff's Recent Rankings

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157656
    Football

    Report Eliminates USC's Chances of Landing Mel Tucker

    4 hours ago
    IMG_0217
    Football

    WATCH: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry

    11 hours ago
    dart
    Football

    USC Freshman QB Jaxson Dart 'Excited' For First Start Against UCLA

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17177282
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Defeats Florida Gulf Coast

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_16779499
    Football

    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17109261
    Football

    Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17112623
    Football

    USC Names Starting QB For UCLA

    Nov 15, 2021