College football bowl projections: USC could end up in Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

The Trojans still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff

There is a lot of football left to play, but it's always fun to look at the possible scenarios for the bowl season - and the College Football Playoff.

The USC Trojans (9-1, 7-1) have put themselves in position to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship game, and they have an outside shot at a CFP berth.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest college football bowl projections on Sunday, and he has USC finishing No. 5 in the CFP race, earning a berth in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.

Palm's four CFP teams are Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee.

Here are Palm's New Year's Six bowl game projections:

Rose Bowl - USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl - Washington vs. UCF

Sugar Bowl - LSU vs. Kansas State

Orange Bowl - Alabama vs. Clemson

Obviously the Trojans need to win out to have a chance at the Rose Bowl or a CFP berth. But the table has been set.