Skip to main content

College football bowl projections: USC could end up in Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

The Trojans still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff

There is a lot of football left to play, but it's always fun to look at the possible scenarios for the bowl season - and the College Football Playoff.

The USC Trojans (9-1, 7-1) have put themselves in position to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship game, and they have an outside shot at a CFP berth.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest college football bowl projections on Sunday, and he has USC finishing No. 5 in the CFP race, earning a berth in the Rose Bowl against Michigan. 

Palm's four CFP teams are Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here are Palm's New Year's Six bowl game projections:

Rose Bowl - USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl - Washington vs. UCF

Sugar Bowl - LSU vs. Kansas State

Orange Bowl - Alabama vs. Clemson

Obviously the Trojans need to win out to have a chance at the Rose Bowl or a CFP berth. But the table has been set. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
tahj washington usc trojans
Football

Oregon's loss to Washington opens door for USC to get to Pac-12 championship

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc trojans
Football

USC Trojans' defense responds in 55-17 win over Colorado: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC Trojans 55, Colorado 17: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football on Friday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

How to watch USC vs. Colorado football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
jordan addison usc football
Football

USC's Jordan Addison expected to return vs. Colorado on Friday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20224
Football

USC continues to hold down the No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
Matt Colombo
Football

Trojans' running back Matt Colombo joins the USC on Fan Nation podcast

By All Trojans Staff