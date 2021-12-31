Colorado Buffaloes Hire Former USC Coach

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    The Colorado Buffaloes have hired former USC defensive line coach, Vic So'oto.

    Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell announced the news in a press release, Thursday.

    "Vic is an impressive young coach," Dorrell said.

    "He is a great communicator, teacher and developer who relates very well with his players. His body of work speaks volumes, and I know our players will gravitate to his teaching style."

    So'oto, 34, spent the past two seasons with the USC Trojans. He was a top recruiter for Troy, helping USC land top 2021 prospect DL Korey Foreman. So'oto was not retained by new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, and addressed the 'Trojan Family' in a heartfelt social media post following his departure.

    "Trojan Family, Thank you for the past two years. I am disappointed I will not be able to finish the last year of my contract as a USC Trojan. I am thankful to Coach Orlando for inviting me to be a part of the team and Coach Helton, Mike and Brandon for signing off. The peaks and valleys of this profession are what make it special.

    To my unit, you know it's all love. I am proud of the men you are becoming. Remember the creed. I am proud of the way you fought week in and week out under unprecedented circumstances. To the warriors that love football and never complained or missed a class, practice, meeting, training session ect., you inspire me!

    To the rest of the team, TV arms for all of you!! I had a blast. Best of luck!!

    I am extremely excited for the next chapter of my career and the challenges that lie ahead. The best is yet to come."

