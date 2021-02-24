Craig Naviar's Former Texas Protege Joins USC's Staff

John Booney will join the Trojans staff next season.

USC announced the hire of former Texas safety John Bonney as a new quality control analyst on Wednesday via Twitter.

John Bonney played four seasons with the Texas Longhorns, as a defensive back. He played under current USC safeties coach Craig Naivar for one season, and in 2018 he transferred to Texas Tech to wrap up his collegiate career.

Booney will help fill the void of two offensive quality control analysts who departed in January in Chris Claiborne and Hayes Pullard.

Claiborne left Southern California to become Arizona State's newest linebackers coach after joining Helton's staff following the 2019 season.

Pullard left for a new gig in the NFL to become a defensive analyst for the New York Jets under new head coach Robert Saleh.

Bonney joins another former Texas Longhorn staffer Bryan Carrington, who accepted a job working under Clay Helton as an offensive analyst with emphasis on the running back position.

Carrington previously had a heavy hand in the recruiting department at Texas.

Carrington was hired by Tom Herman back in 2017 to help with the Longhorns' recruiting efforts. He was initially hired as the Longhorns' assistant director of player personnel, but later became promoted to director of recruiting.

His accomplishments include helping the University of Texas sign the No.3 ranked class nationally in 2018. Following the 2018 year, Carrington helped Texas land top ranked classes in 2019 and 2020.

Carrington and Bonney are just a few of the new faces the Trojans have brought in this year to support their staff. Most recently USC added former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn as a defensive graduate assistant.

