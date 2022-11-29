D.J. Lagway had 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit

D.J. Lagway loved his final visit to USC over the weekend.

And it helped that the Trojans beat Notre Dame on national television in front of a packed Coliseum.

"It was amazing - the culture and the historic background USC has," Lagway told SBLive Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec. "Being around Coach Lincoln Riley is always fun. I just love it down there."

Lagway, from Willis High School in Texas, is the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024 and plans to announce his college commitment in early December.

