Daniel Imatorbhebhe Leaves USC

Scott Wolf

USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhehe, who is in his sixth year of eligibility, is transferring to another school.

Some people probably forgot he was still on the team. Imatorbhebhe showed flashes of being a dominating player in 2016 and seemed to form a connection with Sam Darnold.

But he was hampered by injuries for the next two seasons and he left the team in 2019. But Imatorbhebhe came back in January of this year and applied for a sixth year of eligibility with the NCAA.

He was expected to play with USC this season but is now looking for another school. 

USC's Air Raid offense did not feature the tight end much last year but Imatorbhebhe has not announced why he left the Trojans.

