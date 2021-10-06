    • October 6, 2021
    WATCH: Darwin Barlow Talks New Opportunities With USC

    Barlow accumulated 10 carries and ran for 61 yards against the Colorado Buffaloes, after tallying only three carries the first four games of the 2021 season.
    USC running back Darwin Barlow raised eyebrows after a dominant performance against the Colorado Buffaloes last Saturday.

    Barlow got 10 carries and ran for 61 yards in Boulder, after having only three carries the first four games of the 2021 season. The TCU transfer suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp, which restricted his involvement for the Trojans' first few games. 

    As the sophomore tailback continues to improve health-wise, USC expects him to contribute more at a high-level. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell told reporters on Tuesday, that Barlow 'does a lot of good things'.

    “When he’s healthy, he’s pretty good. He flashes. He’s pretty twitchy with the ball. He’s powerful. Does a lot of good things with the football in his hands. I think he’s just getting back to healthy and getting back to what we saw before he tweaked the hammy and that’s big for us," Harrell said. "The more guys we have that are good with the ball in their hands, the better it is for us.”

    While Barlow is still trying to get 'his burst back', he is 'thankful' for the opportunity to play with the team. His involvement will be key for a win against the Utah Utes, this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

