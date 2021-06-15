Darwin Barlow TCU Running Back Commits to USC

Former TCU running back Darwin Barlow has officially committed to the USC Trojans.

Barlow entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 20 after spending two seasons with the Horned Frogs. He took to social media to publicly announce the news.

Barlow the Newton (TX) native was recruited by USC out of high school. He took an official visit to Southern California on January 18, 2019, but ultimately signed with TCU.

As a true freshman, the Texas native appeared in three games and had 99 yards with one touchdown. As a redshirt freshman, he rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Barlow's decision to join USC's team is what we call 'perfect timing'. The Trojans lost two former starters Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr to the NCAA transfer portal, which opens up opportunity for new talent.

USC returns with redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai, redshirt sophomore Kenan Christon, Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram, and true freshman Brandon Campbell. However, based on the Trojans' track record with injuries, specifically in the running back room, it's always good to have adequate depth available when needed.

Barlow is 5'11", 195-pounds and was a consensus three-star prospect back in 2019. He is the eighth transfer addition for USC this offseason and second running back to join the program.

