    • November 16, 2021
    Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

    The USC Trojans are still searching for their next head coach since firing Clay Helton back in September.
    The USC Trojans have yet to select their next head coach, as the 2021 season comes to a close.

    While there have been some 'obvious' names thrown around since Clay Helton's firing including James Franklin [Penn State], Luke Fickell [Cincinnati] or Matt Campbell [Iowa State] one report believes that Big 12 head coach Dave Aranda could be a great fit for the Trojans.

    The Athletic's Bruce Feldman writes:

    "The hot name we now keep hearing related to the USC search: Baylor’s Dave Aranda. The long-time defensive guru, who grew up in Southern California as a big Dodgers fan (his brother is a local high school basketball coach in the LA area), has led the Bears to become one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2021 season.

    Seeing what Aranda has done in Waco — and at his previous stops over the past decade as a defensive coordinator — has gotten a lot of people’s attention. His guys always seem extremely well prepared, as if they have all the answers to the test. That certainly hasn’t appeared to be the M.O. at USC for a while now."

    Aranda is currently 8-2 overall this season with the Baylor Bears, and has led the team to many victories over tough opponents this season. Just last week the Bears defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 27-14.

    The USC Trojans announced the firing of Clay Helton on September 13, following a loss to the Stanford Cardinal. Interim head coach Donte Williams has led the Men of Troy since Helton's dismissal.

