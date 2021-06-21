Pac-12 Coach: ASU Allegations are 'Disrespectful'

The Sun Devils have been accused of violating several rules set by the NCAA during the mandated 'dead period'.

Arizona State University is in hot water and one Pac-12 coach isn't happy about it.

ASU Head Coach Herm Edwards

According to reports, ASU has been accused of violating several rules set by the NCAA during the mandated 'dead period' during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dead period prohibited in-person recruiting activities from taking place, and ordered all communication to be driven solely by electronics.

[READ: ASU in Hot Water?]

The Athletic’s Doug Haller first reported these violations citing, "the school’s athletic compliance office recently received a packet filled with detailed information on high school prospects who visited during the COVID-19 dead period. Not much later, compliance officials started interviewing staff members. A former athletic department employee said some people in the football offices are concerned about losing their jobs."

According to Yahoo! Sports, "multiple sources indicated that at least 30 players visited campus over a span of months, a practice so common coaches referenced “official visit weekends” in staff meetings, coaches bumped into recruits and families in a back stairwell and a routine developed of facility tours being given around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night."

Although head coach Herm Edwards’ full involvement in the scandal is unknown, as are the consequences for breaking dead-period rules, plenty of people are upset by these potential violations.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, reported that Stanford coach David Shaw finds the entire situation 'disrespectful'.

“It’s a disrespectful thing to do" said Shaw. "That doesn’t sound overly harsh. But for me being a lifer in this profession and a coach’s kid, I believe in respecting our profession and respecting the other people in the profession.”

Katie Paquet, Arizona State vice president for media relations has confirmed the NCAA investigation to Yahoo Sports. However, she declined further comment on specific allegations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

You may also like:

[READ: Jaeden Gould Commits to USC]

[Analysis: 2022 USC Commit Jaeden Gould]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com