Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

Travel is a major issue USC will have to address when the Trojans move to the Big Ten

In the second episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum interview Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach about a wide range of issues, including USC's pending move to the Big Ten.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum.

