Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

Travel is a major issue USC will have to address when the Trojans move to the Big Ten

In the second episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum interview Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach about a wide range of issues, including USC's pending move to the Big Ten.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum.

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future.

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

