Can UCLA Swipe Freshman Jay Toia from USC?

USC freshman Jay Toia is wasting no time when it comes to finding a new college campus to call home.

Just days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Inglewood native took to social media to announce that he had paid a visit the UCLA Bruins.

Toia wrote, "UCLA visit today Michigan OV tomorrow!"

AllTrojans reported on June 2, that Jay Toia was rumored to have scheduled a visit with Michigan this weekend. The defensive tackle confirmed the news via Twitter, stating that he will spend Thursday in Ann Arbor.

[READ: Jay Toia Enters NCAA Transfer Portal]

Toia entered the transfer portal on May 24, after spending a few short months on USC's campus. He participated in spring camp and had a stellar rookie debut.

Toia admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic played a heavy role in his decision to transfer out of USC. In a social media post he wrote:

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much. For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions. We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.”

