Can UCLA Swipe Freshman Jay Toia from USC?

Defensive tackle Jay Toia visits UCLA.
USC freshman Jay Toia is wasting no time when it comes to finding a new college campus to call home. 

Just days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Inglewood native took to social media to announce that he had paid a visit the UCLA Bruins.

Toia wrote, "UCLA visit today Michigan OV tomorrow!"

AllTrojans reported on June 2, that Jay Toia was rumored to have scheduled a visit with Michigan this weekend. The defensive tackle confirmed the news via Twitter, stating that he will spend Thursday in Ann Arbor. 

Toia entered the transfer portal on May 24, after spending a few short months on USC's campus. He participated in spring camp and had a stellar rookie debut. 

Toia admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic played a heavy role in his decision to transfer out of USC. In a social media post he wrote:

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much. For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions. We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.” 

