Report: Zach Banner Earns $9.5M Payday

The former USC Trojan finally has clarity on his future in the NFL.

Following a social media hiatus, former USC Trojan Zach Banner has some news to share.

The four-year-pro officially announced that he would be re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers after entering free agency this offseason.

"I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that Pittsburgh is going to be my home. So really really excited and grateful for the opportunity from Kevin Colbert and Coach Tomlin, especially and Mr. Rooney. Really happy to be here in Pittsburgh" said Banner.

The offensive lineman went on the say, "I've just been focusing on myself and really setting goals for what I want to do, [and] one of those at the top of the list is to win a Super Bowl with this team."

Per the NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Banner’s new deal is for two years and includes a $9.5 million payday with a $3.25 million signing bonus.

Banner was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 draft before settling in Pittsburgh in 2018. After earning the starting right tackle role, Banner's 2020 season was cut short after he tore his ACL in week 1 and missed the remainder of the season.

Despite the injury, Pittsburgh re-signing Banner proves that the organization believes in his future and potential with the team.

