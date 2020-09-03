Did Ex-USC Quarterback JT Daniels Scare Off Jamie Newman?

Why did quarterback Jamie Newman leave Georgia?

According to Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Newman “probably wasn’t going to win the starting job.”

So Newman was scared off by JT Daniels, who was scared off USC by Kedon Slovis?

Does anyone want to compete?

Newman and Daniels both threw interceptions in last Saturday's scrimmage at Georgia and neither separated themselves from the pack according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

So far, it seems like Georgia fans are bullish on Daniels. Probably because he hasn't played a down yet. Some assume he has improved because he is a year older since playing at USC.

That's why watching Georgia will be fascinating this season.