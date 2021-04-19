NFL Draft: Report Reveals if Denver Broncos Need USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown led the Trojans in receptions [41] in 2020 and declared for the 2021 NFL draft following USC's six game season.

Sports Illustrated's Mile High Huddle conducted a scouting report on USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after spending three seasons with the USC Trojans. In 2020 the California native had a career-high of seven touchdowns, 41 receptions and 478 yards.

Erick Trickel from Mile High Huddle's evaluation of St. Brown:

"Amon-Ra St. Brown is a really interesting prospect because he just seems safe, for the most part. It would be nice to see a little cleaner hands from him, but he is tough and can work the middle, as well as offer up some deep playability.

It would also be nice to see the physical play he brings to be more consistent through his routes and not get bullied as often as he can. He can fit in nicely as a number three receiver for a team with the inside/outside versatility."

How Erick Trickel envisions St. Brown fitting into Denver's offense:

"While St. Brown can fit in with what the Broncos do on offense, it depends on where he ends up getting drafted. Denver invested big on their receivers a year ago, and St. Brown just doesn’t offer up a unique trait to make it worth additional investment early on.

Outside of that, you can easily make him work in the scheme and really help make your passing game even more versatile, but it all comes down to the value vs the investment with St. Brown."

