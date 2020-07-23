Does Losing Two Tight Ends Matter At USC?

With Daniel Imatorbhebhe transferring and Jack Yary parting ways with USC, the Trojans still have four tight ends.

But does offensive coordinator Graham Harrell really have use for a tight end in his Air Raid offense?

USC coaches said in the offseason they wanted a bigger role for the tight end this season.

But that seems unlikely give the depth and quality at wide receiver.

Harrell barely featured the tight ends last season. The tight ends had a combined six catches in the first five games. They finished with 15 receptions. The rest of the team caught 350 passes.

Does it hurt to lose Imatorbhebhe and Yary? Yes.

But not if Harrell doesn't use them.