There is rush right now for high school seniors to announce they will skip their senior year and go straight to college.

In terms of USC, sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it doesn't.

USC has seven safeties on its current roster and three (Talanoa Hufanga, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chase Williams) have at least five college starts. Hufanga and Pola-Mao are one of the top duos in the nation.

So does it really make sense for safety Xamarion Gordon of Warren High School in Downey to skip his senior season? Not to me.

Now if you are the No. 1-ranked player in the nation, defensive end Korey Foreman, it definitely makes sense. USC can plug him into a spot on the defensive line and give him a simplified role (rush the passer) that makes sense.

It's trickier for the quarterbacks. Truthfully, there's not much time for Jake Garcia or Miller Moss to learn much before a January season. They should stay in high school. But they know USC has only two scholarship quarterbacks (Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink) and a questionable offensive line.

So they smell potential playing time. Really, only one should go to college early but the one who does not would be worried about falling behind so they probably both will go to USC early.

And offensive linemen should not come early: Better to play 8-10 high school games than not play at all.

One caveat: What happens if a January season doesn't happen either? No one wants to think about that right now.