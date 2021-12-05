Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Donte Williams Addresses Future With USC Following Cal
    Publish date:

    Donte Williams Addresses Future With USC Following Cal

    Williams served as interim head coach for the Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing.
    Author:

    Williams served as interim head coach for the Trojans, following Clay Helton's firing.

    The USC Trojans concluded their 2021 football season with a 24-14 loss on the road against the Cal Bears. It was their final game under interim head coach Donte Williams, before new head coach, Lincoln Riley, takes over.

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    As the Lincoln Riley era unfolds, it's unclear what Williams’ future will look like. During the Cal postgame press conference, Williams was asked about his expectations for next season, and he responded with an honest answer.

    “To be honest, I haven’t even thought about that right now,” Williams said.

    “I mean, [there are] lot of guys in that locker room right now that hurt. Everybody thinks about the players, but I mean, it’s the staff. It’s [the] support staff, [and] a lot of people that hurt,” Williams said.

    “For me to sit up here and talk about my future - that is selfish - and one thing I am not is a selfish person.”

    Recommended Articles

    Williams inherited a tough situation, following the firing of former head coach Clay Helton. The prized recruiter reflected on the challenges that came with the opportunity to try and mend USC's 2021 season.

    “You can deal with any kind of challenge God puts in front of you,” Williams said.

    “I mean, it was a challenge, it’s a challenge that we all accept[ed]. Life is all about challenges and it’s about, you know, how you come out of that challenge.”

    USC finished their 2021 season with a [4-8] overall record under Williams.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17296157
    Football

    Donte Williams Addresses Future With USC Following Cal

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17286558
    Football

    Colin Cowherd on Mario Cristobal Rumors: 'It's Going To Get Done'

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    Washington State Hiring USC Coach, Report Reveals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17200137
    Football

    USC RB Keaontay Ingram Reveals Timeline For NFL Draft Decision

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17296065
    Football

    Cal Bears Defeat USC Trojans 24-14

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_13679092
    Football

    How To Watch: USC vs. Cal

    Dec 4, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Recruiting

    Five Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Announces USC Commitment

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_13679091
    Football

    USC vs. Cal: Betting Odds

    Dec 3, 2021